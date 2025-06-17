iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Short Interest Update

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,834,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,633,000. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,746,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,672,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

