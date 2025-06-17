iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516,297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,423,000 after buying an additional 13,229,305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,128,000 after buying an additional 897,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after buying an additional 683,865 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,488,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,281,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $59.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

