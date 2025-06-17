iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

