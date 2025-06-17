iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.
