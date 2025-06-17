Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $98,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after acquiring an additional 694,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after acquiring an additional 487,803 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 420,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,193,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

