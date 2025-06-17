JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is James Hambro & Partners LLP’s Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 7.5% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $179,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,257.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

JPM stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

