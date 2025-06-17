JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by MFA Wealth Services

MFA Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average of $250.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

