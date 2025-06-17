KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

