Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £3,114.91 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Clare Bousfield purchased 1,241 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £3,114.91 ($4,227.05).

Clare Bousfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Clare Bousfield bought 20,369 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £49,700.36 ($67,445.19).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The stock has a market cap of £15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 238.26. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

