MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

MMYT opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

