McBroom & Associates LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

