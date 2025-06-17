MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Position Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

