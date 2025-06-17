Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

