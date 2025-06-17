Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 131,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 327,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mustang Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 29.63% of Mustang Bio worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

