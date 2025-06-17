Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.