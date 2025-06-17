National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:EDR FY2025 Earnings

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.51. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.38 and a 12 month high of C$7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $44,906. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

