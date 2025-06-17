National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:DFY FY2026 Earnings

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.27.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$76.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$42.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.55.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

