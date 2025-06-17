National Bank Financial Predicts CVE:BLN FY2025 Earnings

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blackline Safety from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3%

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09.

