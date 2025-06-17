NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

NRSN stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NRSN. D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. D Boral Capital raised shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

