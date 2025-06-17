North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

OUNZ opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.11.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.