North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 353 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,743. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

