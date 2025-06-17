North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

