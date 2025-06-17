North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $37,000 Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of AstroNova worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALOT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth about $4,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. AstroNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

In other AstroNova news, Director Richard S. Warzala purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,385 shares in the company, valued at $487,306.95. This represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

