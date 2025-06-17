North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $96,000 Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,882.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.