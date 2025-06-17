North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,471,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.1%

AR opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 0.67. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.