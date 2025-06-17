North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,533 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

