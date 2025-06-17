North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,006 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AES were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.