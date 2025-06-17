North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

