North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 116 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IDACORP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 20.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

