North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 117 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $119,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after buying an additional 564,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 403,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

