North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after purchasing an additional 482,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

