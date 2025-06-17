North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 346 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLV. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

