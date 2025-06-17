North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of EVI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on EVI Industries

About EVI Industries

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.