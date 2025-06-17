NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 10,419 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,581,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 146,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

