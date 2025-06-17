NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 9,782 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in UiPath by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in UiPath by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

