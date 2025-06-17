Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,624 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

