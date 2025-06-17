Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

