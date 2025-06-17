Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 285 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,892,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 202,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

