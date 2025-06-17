Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 519 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.4%

MLI stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.