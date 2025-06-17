Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Kadant alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kadant by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 348.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kadant by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 1,289.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KAI opened at $320.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.81. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.62 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.