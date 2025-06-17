Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after buying an additional 1,014,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,888,000 after buying an additional 518,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

