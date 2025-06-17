Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,926,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9%

MMSI opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,363.21. This trade represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $1,930,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,028 shares in the company, valued at $102,914,343.12. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,415 shares of company stock worth $6,748,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.