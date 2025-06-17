Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

