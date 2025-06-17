Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 498 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

