Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

