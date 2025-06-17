Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 670.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

