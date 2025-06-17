Optas LLC Invests $110,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 242,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.6%

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.