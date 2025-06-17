Optas LLC Invests $110,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 242,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.6%
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
