Optas LLC Invests $204,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
