Optas LLC Invests $204,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.