Optas LLC Purchases 6,801 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

