Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 2,354 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

CRH Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CRH opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.